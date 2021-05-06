Indiana Pacers Are Reportedly Suspending Assistant Coach

After losing four of their last five games, the Indiana Pacers are clearly in no mood for nonsense as they trudge into the NBA play-in round. After an on-court incident during yesterday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, they’re suspending one of their assistants.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are suspending assistant Greg Foster and fining center Goga Bitadze following an on-court exchange. During the third quarter, the two started yelling at each other over Bitadze’s play on the court.

Bitadze could be seen mouthing the words “sit the f- down” when Foster stepped onto the court to confront him. Foster had to be restrained to keep him from getting too close.

Woj noted that Foster and Bitadze have “a strong working relationship” which is “expected to continue”. But he noted that “emotions are running high” for the Pacers right now.

The Indiana Pacers are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference. They’re three games ahead of the Toronto Raptors for the final Play-In spot, but well behind the sixth spot they’d need to avoid the Play-In.

But things have been rough for them in the week leading up to the end of the season. As mentioned earlier, they’ve lost four of their last five, losing each of them by double digits.

The Pacers will need to get their house in order very quickly. The play-in tournament is less than two weeks away.