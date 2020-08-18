The Spun

The Indiana Pacers experienced some good fortune when star guard Victor Oladipo altered his original plans and elected to play in the NBA restart after returning from injury.

Indiana could ill afford to lose Oladipo again now that the playoffs have started. Therefore, it had to be scary for Pacers fans to see the former IU star take an accidental blow to the head in Game 1 against the Miami Heat today.

Oladipo was hit above the eye and left the game after making two free throws. He has been icing the area in an attempt to get swelling down.

It seems like Oladipo will be able to return to the game at some point, but officially, his status is questionable, per the TNT broadcast.

We’ll keep an eye on Oladipo and update you on any new developments.

The Pacers lead the Miami Heat early in the second quarter in Orlando right now.

You can catch Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round matchup on TNT.


