Myles Turner Responds To The Victor Oladipo Speculation

Earlier Thursday, a report emerged suggesting Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo made it clear he wanted out of Indiana – during the 2019-20 season.

According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star via Bleacher Report, Oladipo asked other teams “Can I come play with y’all?” To make matter worse, the All-Star guard reportedly did so in front of his teammates.

Per the report, Oladipo asked several teams if he could get out of Indiana. He allegedly asked that same question in games against the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Unsurprisingly, Pacers fans aren’t taking the news well. One fan accused Pacers forward Myles Turner of being the one to snitch on Oladipo.

Turner responded on Twitter saying, “Damn, it’s like that?” with an emoji.

Check it out.

Rumors have surrounded the Pacers this offseason. Oladipo and Turner have been popular names in potential blockbuster trades – if Indiana decides to pull the trigger.

Things could look significantly different for the Pacers heading into the 2020-21 season. Indiana fired head coach Nate McMillan after being swept in the playoffs just a few months ago. The team replaced him with Nate Bjorkgren.

If the team decides to trade either Oladipo or Turner, the Pacers will have a new look heading into the new season.

Given the alleged comments from Oladipo last season, maybe that would be for the best.