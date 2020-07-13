Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is reportedly considering attempting to play this season, per a report from NBA insider Shams Charania.

The Pacers star guard suffered a torn quad tendon in his right knee in January of 2019. He returned over a year later, playing for Indiana in 13 games prior to the NBA season postponement in early March.

Victor Oladipo originally said he wouldn’t play for the Pacers once the season resumes in Orlando in coming weeks. Oladipo continues to rehab from his previous injury to work his way back for the 2020-21 season.

Now, he is reportedly considering changing his mind on playing this season. The Pacers star is considering attempting to play the rest of the 2019-20 season after “multiple strong practices” with Indiana in the Orlando bubble.

There is growing belief Pacers star Victor Oladipo will attempt to play in the NBA’s restarted season after multiple strong team practices in Orlando, sources inside the bubble tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020

This would have massive implications for the Pacers and the rest of the Eastern Conference. Indiana is the current six seed in the east, posting a 39-26 record prior to the season postponement.

If Oladipo can return to his pre-injury form, the Pacers could be a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

The 2018 NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 13 games this season. He’ll have to make a decision soon as to whether he’ll suit up with the Pacers once the season resumes in coming weeks.