NBA World Reacts To The Myles Turner Injury News

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner has been a popular name in trade rumors recently. However, he now finds himself on the injury report.

Turner has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left foot. He will be reevaluated in two weeks, but is reportedly expected to be out beyond the February 10 trade deadline.

Turner’s injury could have a major impact on the upcoming deadline. The veteran center is under contract for next season as well, but teams might be hesitant to trade for him if they’re unsure about what he can provide in the second half of this year.

It is possible that the Pacers will have to accept a reduced return for Turner, or they might not be able to move veteran center at all.

In 42 games this season, Turner is averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per appearance. The Mavericks, Lakers and Knicks are among the teams that have been thrown out there as possible trade destinations for the 2015 first-round pick.

Currently, the Pacers are 15-29 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.