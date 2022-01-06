NBA World Is Stunned By Lance Stephenson Tonight

Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night was quickly overshadowed by an unlikely foe: Indiana Pacers forward Lance Stephenson.

No, folks. It’s not 2014. The year is 2022 and Stephenson is showing out.

In his first home game with the Pacers since the 2017-18 season, Stephenson came off the bench six minutes into the first quarter to give his team a spark. He did that and then some, scoring 20 straight points to give Indiana a lead at the end of the quarter.

The highlight of his record-setting run came at the buzzer, when he drilled a sidestep three-pointer over Nets’ forward James Johnson to extend the Pacers’ lead to five.

Stephenson’s first quarter performance was nothing short of historic. He became the first player in NBA history to score 20 points off the bench in the first quarter and became the first player since Steph Curry last April to score 20 straight points in the first frame.

Fans have come to expect such performances from a player like Curry. But Stephenson? Forget about it.

Nevertheless, NBA Twitter quickly embraced the 31-year-old veteran with open arms after his first quarter outburst on Wednesday.

we have just witnessed the most unfathomable heater of the NBA season. Lance Stephenson hits his 20th point of the quarter at the buzzer in SIX minutes played. unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/oFFSvWmPeh — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 6, 2022

LANCE STEPHENSON AT THE BUZZER 💪 He has 20 points in six minutes 🤩 pic.twitter.com/txpOGsWleC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2022

covid singlehandedly fueling a lance stephenson comeback: https://t.co/APrvEfFVP4 — haley o'shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) January 6, 2022

Lance Stephenson scored 20 straight points for the @Pacers in the 1st quarter. It's the most consecutive team points scored by any player since April 10 last year when Stephen Curry scored 20 straight for the Warriors (h/t @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/n5h3LiTdhj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 6, 2022

Kyrie who? Welcome back … LANCE STEPHENSON??? Blast from the past in Indy. LANCE STEPHENSON JUST SCORED 20 IN THE FIRST QUARTER VS KYRIE, KD AND HARDEN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 6, 2022

Lance Stephenson is averaging 108 points per 48 minutes at home for the Pacers this season. — Sean Sullivan (@sullimeister) January 6, 2022

lance stephenson stealing kyrie irving's spotlight lmao pic.twitter.com/BhwFuTRV9T — buckets (@buckets) January 6, 2022

Stephenson cooled off significantly by his standards in the second quarter. At the half, he had 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting and four assists. The Pacers led the Nets, 73-60.

First player in NBA history to score 20 points off the bench in the first quarter 🎸@StephensonLance | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/FC2U9HQ0hS — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 6, 2022

Stephenson just recently signed with Indiana on a 10-day contract. Just a few weeks ago, he played six games with the Atlanta Hawks while the team was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

You could call Stephenson’s first quarter against the Nets a fluke. But if he can keep putting together performances anywhere close to the one he did on Wednesday, he could play himself into a much longer, and far more lucrative, contract.