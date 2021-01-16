Pacers Announce Caris LeVert Will Be Out Indefinitely After MRI Results

Caris LeVert and the Indiana Pacers received troubling medical news after Levert’s MRI results came in on Saturday.

LeVert was a part of Brooklyn’s trade with Houston and Indiana this week that sent James Harden to the Nets. The deal was officially finalized on Saturday. LeVert is now a member of the Indiana Pacers.

Per usual, LeVert underwent a physical upon his arrival in Indiana this week. With it, doctors discovered what’s being described as a “small mass” on LeVert’s left kidney.

The Pacers announced Saturday evening LeVert will be out “indefinitely” as a result. The Pacers guard will undergo further testing in coming days.

“Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney during a physical prior to finalizing the four-team trade with Brooklyn, Houston and Cleveland. LeVert will undergo further medical tests and more details will follow as needed,” the Pacers announced on Saturday.

This is obviously a troubling report. Caris LeVert is handling the situation as best he can, though. He’s clearly grateful for the Pacers’ help throughout this process.

“On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance,” LeVert said in a statement. “We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible.”

On the basketball side of things, the Brooklyn Nets have sent the Pacers an additional second-round pick and cash because of LeVert’s medical situation. Doctors discovered the small mass on his kidney before the Brooklyn/Houston/Indiana trade was finalized.

We’re certainly sending our well wishes to LeVert and his family during this time. Stay tuned for further updates on LeVert’s medical situation.

