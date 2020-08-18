The Spun

Pacers Coach Announces Injury Update For Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo winces after getting poked in the eye.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers reacts after a hard foul against the Miami Heat during Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat took the floor for Game 1 of their playoff series.

Miami entered the contest as the No. 4 seed and Indiana as the No. 5 seed in what was expected to be one of the closest playoff matchups. That held true throughout much of the contest.

Heat star Jimmy Butler hit two huge three-pointers near the end of the fourth quarter to solidify the win. Unfortunately for the Pacers, they suffered more than just the Game 1 loss.

Star guard Victor Oladipo left the game in the first half after being poked in the eye. He initially left, but came back in the game to hit both of his free throws before eventually leaving once again.

Following the game, head coach Nate McMillan gave an update on Oladipo. He said the guard was taken to the hospital to have his eye checked out.

The Pacers can’t afford to miss Oladipo for this playoff run. They already battled into playoff contention without him, but if Indiana has any hope of beating Miami, the team’s star guard needs to be on the floor.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Heat outscored the Pacers 32-21 in the fourth quarter en route to a 113-101 win.

Oladipo has been excellent in his return from a devastating injury last season. During the NBA’s restart, he averaged 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.


