Another Photo Surfaces Of The Fan Going Viral In ‘The Last Dance’

The Indiana Pacers fan going viral in Episode 9 of ESPN’s The Last Dance was not a one-hit wonder.

Episode 9 of The Last Dance focused on the Chicago Bulls-Indiana Pacers 1998 Eastern Conference Finals series. Phil Jackson spoke about how tough it was to play at Indiana.

The cameras then panned to screaming Pacers fans. One fan stood out.

Big Karen Energypic.twitter.com/81ZUBTW3Ia — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 18, 2020

“Pacers Karen” has since gone viral on social media. A new photo of the viral fan has surfaced, proving that she had multiple memorable moments in the stands.

A Twitter account unearthed a photo of the viral fan sitting behind the Los Angeles Lakers bench in the 2000 NBA Finals. The Lakers beat the Pacers, 4-2, in the NBA Finals that year.

Pacers fan giving it to the Bulls and Lakers in 1998 and 2000. (Bulls won it all in ‘98. Lakers won it all in ‘00.) 🤷‍♂️#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/bDwZ0HUFoj — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) May 18, 2020

Hey, at least she was that passionate all of the time.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is currently airing its 10th and final episode. The Pacers storyline is now over and the Bulls are taking on the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals.

The 10-part documentary on Jordan and the Chicago Bulls has been a massive success, both in terms of TV ratings and in creating talking points for the sports world.

That is thanks, in part, to viral moments like “Pacers Karen” from Episode 9.