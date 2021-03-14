Caris LeVert is miraculously back on the hardwood this evening. It’s been less than two months since the Indiana Pacers player underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mass on his kidney.

LeVert’s journey since the start of the new year has been nothing short of turbulent. The Brooklyn Nets shipped the rising star to Indiana in the multi-team deal that landed superstar James Harden in Brooklyn earlier this year.

Upon arrival in Indiana, LeVert underwent a physical with the Pacers. The evaluation discovered a cancerous mass on his kidney. Had LeVert not have been traded, it may have taken much longer for the mass to be discovered.

“Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney during a physical prior to finalizing the four-team trade with Brooklyn, Houston and Cleveland,” announced the Pacers in a statement several weeks ago. “LeVert will undergo further medical tests and more details will follow as needed.”

LeVert underwent successful surgery in late January to remove the mass. Less than two months later, the rising wing is making his Pacers debut. The team tipped off against the Phoenix Suns a few minutes ago this evening.

Caris LeVert is already making plays for his new team. He skipped a nifty bounce-pass to Domantas Sabonis, who got an easy look at the rim, early in the first quarter.

Take a look.

could get used to watching this pick & roll combo 😍@CarisLeVert ➡️ @Dsabonis11 pic.twitter.com/rfjqHpoJoy — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 14, 2021

Caris LeVert could be Indiana’s missing piece. The Pacers are just 16-20 so far this season, sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference.

With the Nets, LeVert became a rising star. He averaged 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game in Brooklyn last season.

If LeVert can put up those kind of numbers in Indiana, the Pacers could be dangerous down the stretch of the regular season.