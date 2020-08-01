Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Makes Decision On Playing vs. 76ers

Victor Oladipo has made a decision on whether or not he’ll play against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

Oladipo has gone back-and-forth on playing in the NBA season’s restart. He originally announced he was opting out of playing in the Orlando bubble, but would still travel to the Walt Disney campus to be with his team.

The Pacers star played in just 13 games prior to the 2019-20 season suspension back in March. Oladipo suffered a ruptured quad tendon in the 2018-29 season, forcing him to rehab from the injury for over a year.

Oladipo originally announced he wouldn’t play in Orlando, opting to continue to rehab from his injury despite already playing in games this year. But he has since changed his mind.

The Pacers star is in the starting lineup ahead of Indiana’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night.

Pacers star Victor Oladipo will play in NBA restart beginning Indiana’s opener against the 76ers tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2020

This is a massive turnaround for a Pacers team needing all the help they can get. Indiana’s currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. But the Pacers won’t have Damantas Sabonis in the lineup for the duration of their time in Orlando.

The rising forward suffered a foot injury that has sidelined him for the rest of the season. The Pacers could use Victor Oladipo now more than ever.

Oladipo averaged 23.1 points per game in the 2018 season followed by 18.8 per contest in 2019. In 13 games this season, he’s averaging just 13.8 points a contest, a significant drop from prior seasons.

Oladipo returns to the Indiana lineup tonight in a marquee Eastern Conference contest against the Sixers.