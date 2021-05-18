Pacers Take Significant Hit Before Tonight’s Play-In Game

When the Indiana Pacers take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight in the play-in tournament, they’ll be without one of their top players.

NBA insider Shams Charania is reporting that Pacers guard Caris LeVert is expected to miss tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. It’s unclear at this time what happened that LeVert is in this position.

This is a huge blow to Nate Bjorkgren’s squad, especially since LeVert is averaging 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.

If the Pacers lose tonight’s game against the Hornets, their season is over. Even if they win though, LeVert may be out of their lineup for an extended period of time.

Charania reported that LeVert is expected to be sidelined for multiple games due to the NBA’s protocols.

LeVert will miss tonight’s game, and if Indiana advances in Play-In Tournament, he is expected to be sidelined for multiple games, sources said. Significant loss to Indiana’s lineup. https://t.co/B6RJaz1ylH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 18, 2021

LeVert isn’t the only marquee player inactive for the Pacers tonight. Myles Turner has been ruled out due to a partially torn plantar plate in his big toe.

The Hornets are also dealing with injuries, as Gordon Hayward will miss tonight’s game due to a sprained foot. He’s been out of action for a significant period of time.

With both teams seriously injured right now, it’s tough to really tell who has the upper hand tonight. Fortunately for Indiana, it still has a health Domantas Sabonis heading into battle.

Tipoff for tonight’s Hornets-Pacers game is at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.