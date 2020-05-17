Reggie Miller Shares Honest Admission After Playing vs. Michael Jordan

Reggie Miller and Michael Jordan battled numerous times in the 1990s, including several postseason showdowns. But few know about their meetings in the “Jordan Dome.”

While MJ was filming “Space Jam” in 1995, he hosted several high-level but low-profile pickup games in an inflatable dome stationed in the parking lot at Warner Bros. Studios. Dozens of NBA players attended, including Miller.

Episode 8 of “The Last Dance” touched on the “Jordan Dome” pickup games last week, while Miller participated in an oral history of the workouts, courtesy of SLAM Magazine. In his interview with SLAM’s Alex Squadron, Miller made an interesting admission.

He confessed that he always wanted to be matched opposite Jordan in games. His reasoning? Maybe it would pay dividends down the road, particularly in the playoffs.

“Mike and I used to do battle and get after one another. I always wanted to be on the opposite team as MJ,” Miller said. “My whole purpose of going to these games was to try and find a vice I could use if and when we faced each other during the regular season and/or playoffs.”

So, did the surreptitious prep work by Miller pay off? Not exactly, he says.

“Safe to say I never found [a vice] because he didn’t have any deficiencies,” he told Squadron.

Well, we know Michael Jordan does have some vices, but they are on the golf course or at the card table. On the court though, good luck finding a weakness or bad habit.

To be fair to Miller though, his Pacers did push Jordan and the Bulls to the brink in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, losing in seven games. You’ll see some insight into that series in the final episodes of “The Last Dance” tonight.