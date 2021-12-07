Report: Indiana Pacers Are Open To Significant Trades

The Indiana Pacers are 10-16 and currently 3.5 games out of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. They have some tough choices to make.

The franchise hasn’t won a playoff series since 2014, and after five-straight first-round exits from 2016-20, didn’t make it past the play-in round last year. It might be time to blow it up.

According to Bob Kravitz and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the organization is at least considering that option. Reportedly, the Pacers are considering a rebuild, and are potentially willing to move one or more of their top players: two-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, versatile center Myles Turner and swingman Caris LeVert.

All three players have frequently garnered significant interest from rival teams. Pacers officials have received frequent calls on both of their big men over the past several seasons, but new head coach Rick Carlisle wanted an opportunity to spend time with Sabonis and Turner and grow with the roster. Even still, Carlisle has remained interested in seeing the frontcourt duo together.

If Indiana goes through with this, all three players are attractive pieces for a contending team or teams. Sabonis, who is under contract through 2024, is averaging 17.9 points, 12 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season and has made consecutive All-Star Game appearances.

Turner is averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per appearance. LeVert, meanwhile, is producing 14.9 points per outing.

The Pacers are back in action tomorrow night against the New York Knicks.