Pacers, Bucks Have Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade

Pacers star Victor Oladipo has been the subject of trade rumors for some time now. The 28-year-old guard reportedly wants a fresh start elsewhere.

But would Indiana really deal him within the Eastern Conference? According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks have at least discussed a trade involving Oladipo, though he says it is “unlikely” such a deal gets done.

Milwaukee is coming off another disappointing playoff exit and is desperate to add another strong piece alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

League sources say the Pacers have talked with the Bucks about a trade involving Oladipo, though at this point it seems unlikely. Oladipo could be acquired for the right price if the Sixers wanted to bet on a return to his pre-injury form.

O’Connor isn’t the first NBA insider to link Oladipo to the Bucks. Zach Lowe did the same earlier this month.

“I’ll give you a team I’m keeping an eye on with Victor Oladipo…Milwaukee,” Lowe wrote. “Just keeping my eye on them…that’s all I’m saying, that’s all I’m going to say.”

Oladipo was an All-Star selection in 2018 and 2019. However, a ruptured quad tendon ended his 2018-19 campaign early and limited him to only 19 games this season.

The onetime No. 2 overall draft pick averaged 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in those 19 contests.