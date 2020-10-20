The Indiana Pacers have been in search of a new head coach since firing Nate McMillan last month. The organization has reportedly made a decision on its new coach.

The Pacers are reportedly hiring Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Bjorkgren has been connected to the Indiana organization for some time now. He’s been the reported front-runner for over a month now.

Bjorkgren brings championship experience with him to Indiana – an organization needing some help in that department. The Pacers are traditionally always in the playoff mix. But they can’t seem to get over the hump and make a championship run.

The Pacers are hoping Bjorkgren can be the guy to bring the organization to the next level. It’ll be interesting to see how this hiring pans out in coming years.

The Pacers fired Nate McMillan following a disappointing playoff exit last month. The Miami Heat – the eventually Eastern Conference champion – swept the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. Many previously expected the series to be competitive.

Now, Nate Bjorkgren will take over as the new head coach of the Pacers. He has a big off-season approaching.

Rumors indicate Victor Oladipo could be on his way out of Indiana. The Pacers may be inclined to start a rebuild with a new head coach in town.

Bjorkgren has plenty of work to do as he now appears to be heading to Indiana.