Victor Oladipo’s Agent Reacts To Latest Rumors

Victor Oladipo is anticipated to be one of the leagues biggest free agent’s in an extremely talented 2021 class.

But after this week, it looks like the 28-year-old might be causing some trouble in Indianapolis.

According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star via Bleacher Report, the Pacers guard asked players on other teams “Can I come play with y’all” in front of his teammates during games last season. Apparently this happened with the Raptors, the Heat, and the Knicks. Naturally, this almost immediately caused dissension amongst the Pacers, including from center Myles Turner.

But Oladipo’s agent was quick to come to his player’s defense on Friday morning. In an interview with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Aaron Turner quickly dispelled the rumors as definitively as possible.

“My first reaction was that I just laughed,” Turner said of first hearing the story. “At first, I thought it was a joke.”

“He didn’t say anything like that at all,” Turner said.

"He didn't say anything like that at all."@VicOladipo's agent, Aaron Turner, refutes the report of Oladipo asking opposing players if he can join their team with @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/qkjGm7NoeJ — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 13, 2020

Although Oladipo’s agent quickly tried to erase the rumors, his statements have to be approached with a healthy skepticism. Whether the Pacers star said the comments or not is extremely unclear, but the story clearly seems to be having a negative effect on the team.

It’s already been a hectic offseason for Indianapolis. After getting swept in the first round of the 2020 NBA Bubble Playoffs, the Pacers parted way with long-time head coach Nate McMillan. The team hired Nate Bjorkgen in October to take over.

Oladipo stands to earn $21 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year. Although no tangible rumors have been reported, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 28-year old appear in hypothetical trades as early this month.

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place next Wednesday on Nov. 18. NBA free agency kicks off just two days later on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. ET.