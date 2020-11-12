Victor Oladipo Reportedly Had Troubling Question For Opponents

It’s no big secret that Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers aren’t on the best of terms. But a question he was reportedly asking other teams during NBA games last year is only making things worse.

According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star via Bleacher Report, Oladipo asked other teams “Can I come play with y’all?” Worse still, he did so in front of his Indiana Pacers teammates.

Per the report, Oladipo was reportedly a repeat offender of this. He asked that same question in games against the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Some people are already calling this report into question given that the lowly Knicks were one of the teams. But there’s little doubt that Oladipo’s future with the Pacers is now in flux.

Victor Oladipo reportedly asked other teams "Can I come play with y'all?" in front of his Pacers teammates It happened with the Raptors, Heat and Knicks, per @ThisIsJMichael pic.twitter.com/YXfDQL9a6l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2020

Victor Oladipo joined the Pacers in a blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017. He played in 75 games that year, leading the league in steals per game, and earned his first All-Star selection. For his efforts, he earned the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award at the end of the season.

The Pacers have not missed the playoffs with Oladipo on their squad, but have not made it out of the First Round. They’ve been swept in each of the last two seasons.

Indiana fired head coach Nate McMillan after being swept in the playoffs this year, replacing him with Nate Bjorkgren. It remains to be seen if Oladipo and Bjorkgren can work together.

But judging by what we’re seeing and hearing, the damage may already be done.