Breaking: The Pacers Are Trading All-Star Victor Oladipo

James Harden isn’t the only NBA All-Star being traded on Wednesday. Victor Oladipo is also reportedly on the move.

The Houston Rockets are reportedly trading Harden to Brooklyn in a three-team trade that includes Cleveland.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski had the details:

Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs.

The Rockets aren’t holding onto LeVert for long, though.

According to multiple reports, Houston is sending LeVert to Indiana for two-time NBA All-Star shooting guard Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo, 28, is coming off a major leg injury, but he’s looked strong in his return to the Pacers lineup. He’s averaging 20 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists on the season in Indiana.

Now, he heads to a John Wall-led Rockets team that also features Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins, among other players.

It will be fun to watch a rejuvenated Rockets team play in the post-James Harden era. Clearly, Houston’s players were ready to move on from the disgruntled All-Star guard. Now, they get to do so with some talented players added to the roster.