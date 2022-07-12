Injury Diagnosis Revealed Former Ohio State Star E.J. Liddell

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 11: E.J. Liddell #32 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks to pass the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022 NBA Summer League on July 11, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images) Bart Young/Getty Images

Former Ohio State star E.J. Liddell received tough injury news this Tuesday.

The New Orleans Pelicans' second-rounder suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in third quarterback of a Summer League game vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Liddell was unable to put any weight on his leg and had to be helped off the court following the injury.

Summer League coach Jarron Collins shared his reaction to Liddell's injury following Monday night's game:

“It’s tough,” summer league coach Jarron Collins said, via Hoops Rumors. “We mentioned it the other day with Dyson (Daniels). Injuries are part of the game. You don’t want to see anyone get injured out there. We’ll have more information for you guys tomorrow.”

The Pelicans made Liddell the No. 41 overall pick in this year's draft.

At Ohio State, the former college star scored 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

We wish Liddell well in his recovery.