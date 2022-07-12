Injury Diagnosis Revealed Former Ohio State Star E.J. Liddell
Former Ohio State star E.J. Liddell received tough injury news this Tuesday.
The New Orleans Pelicans' second-rounder suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in third quarterback of a Summer League game vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
Liddell was unable to put any weight on his leg and had to be helped off the court following the injury.
Summer League coach Jarron Collins shared his reaction to Liddell's injury following Monday night's game:
“It’s tough,” summer league coach Jarron Collins said, via Hoops Rumors. “We mentioned it the other day with Dyson (Daniels). Injuries are part of the game. You don’t want to see anyone get injured out there. We’ll have more information for you guys tomorrow.”
The Pelicans made Liddell the No. 41 overall pick in this year's draft.
At Ohio State, the former college star scored 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
We wish Liddell well in his recovery.