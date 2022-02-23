Isaiah Thomas Had Huge G-League Game On Wednesday

Isaiah Thomas returned to the NBA G League on Wednesday, but he might not stay there too long.

The two-time All-Star played his second game for the Grand Rapids Gold. In his first foray on December 15, his 42-point display prompted the Los Angeles Lakers to award Thomas a 10-day contract the following day.

Although he delivered 19 points in his NBA return, the 33-year-old only played five games with the Lakers.

Upon making his way back to the G League, Thomas found a way to one-up his remarkable debut. The 5’9″ guard exploded for 45 points, tying a benchmark for the most points scored in a G League contest this season.

Thomas went 14-of-27 from the floor and tallied five assists in 39 minutes. But despite his stellar performance, Grand Rapids fell short to the Windy City Bulls in a 117-116 overtime loss.

Once one of the NBA’s fiercest scorers, Thomas earned All-NBA honors by recording 28.9 points per game for the Boston Celtics in 2016-17. However, a hip injury derailed his ascension to stardom.

The undersized playmaker has bounced around six different teams over the past five seasons, but has played just 13 games in a sparing role over the last three seasons.

If he keeps carving up the G League, Thomas could soon receive another NBA opportunity.