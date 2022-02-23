The Spun

Isaiah Thomas Had Huge G-League Game On Wednesday

Isaiah Thomas on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers.NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 22: Isaiah Thomas #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on March 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Isaiah Thomas returned to the NBA G League on Wednesday, but he might not stay there too long.

The two-time All-Star played his second game for the Grand Rapids Gold. In his first foray on December 15, his 42-point display prompted the Los Angeles Lakers to award Thomas a 10-day contract the following day.

Although he delivered 19 points in his NBA return, the 33-year-old only played five games with the Lakers.

Upon making his way back to the G League, Thomas found a way to one-up his remarkable debut. The 5’9″ guard exploded for 45 points, tying a benchmark for the most points scored in a G League contest this season.

Thomas went 14-of-27 from the floor and tallied five assists in 39 minutes. But despite his stellar performance, Grand Rapids fell short to the Windy City Bulls in a 117-116 overtime loss.

Once one of the NBA’s fiercest scorers, Thomas earned All-NBA honors by recording 28.9 points per game for the Boston Celtics in 2016-17. However, a hip injury derailed his ascension to stardom.

The undersized playmaker has bounced around six different teams over the past five seasons, but has played just 13 games in a sparing role over the last three seasons.

If he keeps carving up the G League, Thomas could soon receive another NBA opportunity.

