Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Takes Another Step With NBA Career

During the 2016-17 NBA season, former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas put together an MVP-worthy campaign.

Unfortunately a hip injured derailed his postseason run – and eventually his career. Until now, that is.

On Tuesday afternoon, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed Thomas took the next step in his comeback. Haynes revealed Thomas parted ways with his agent.

“Isaiah Thomas and Excel Sports Management have mutually decided to part ways as the free agent guard continues his pursuit back to the NBA,” Haynes reported.

In October, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with Thomas, who had surgery on a lingering hip injury. Thomas said he was finally feeling like himself again.

“It’s like night and day for me,” Thomas, 31, told ESPN. “There’s no more pain. I’ve got my full range of motion. For three years, I was trying to play the best players in the world on one leg. I needed help from my kids to put my socks on in the morning.

“Now, I can lift weights. I can squat low. I can work out twice a day. I’m able to cut and move and stop, able to cut and go. I feel like I’m 31 years old again. And now, I have scientific evidence to show that.”

Thomas most recently played for the Washington Wizards before he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and subsequently waived.

Now he’s ready for a legitimate comeback.