Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas reminded NBA fans both young and old that he was one of Michael Jordan’s arch-rivals in the mid-1990s. The narrative of The Last Dance, released by ESPN in April and May of 2020, painted the former Pistons point guard in a mostly negative light, detailing how his interactions with the Chicago Bulls great soured a potential friendship.

To this day, Thomas and Jordan have little to no relationship. But it’s possible that might change in the near future.

In an interview with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, Thomas claimed he would be willing to sit down with the NBA’s greatest of all time and bury the hatchet.

“I’m not afraid of anybody. I’ll sit down and speak with anyone,” Thomas said. “Anyone’s who been around me. I’m not one who walks around with fear.”

Isiah Thomas says he’s open to sitting down and talking to Michael Jordan “I’m not afraid of anybody. I’ll sit down and speak with anyone. Anyone who’s been around me. I’m not one who walks around with fear.” (via @ScoopB) pic.twitter.com/5srVuzX94K — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 31, 2020

Thomas’s statements are shocking considering the Jordan-based documentary made the players’ differences seem irreconcilable. However, in the interview with Robinson, Thomas claimed that he didn’t even know a “beef” existed until the 10-part series was released.

Even still, his comments on a get together are fairly vague, causing some to question if a sit down between the two greats will ever actually happen.

Thomas talked about Jordan and much more in the 45-minute interview with Robinson. The Detroit great offered plenty of insight into the current NBA, his relationship with other basketball greats and much more.

NBA fans will definitely be cheering for Thomas and Jordan to makeup. Having two of the sport’s greats show that they’re able to set aside their differences could provide a blueprint for other NBA stars to do the same.