Isiah Thomas Names His Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever
Isiah Thomas' hating on Michael Jordan continues.
The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard has named LeBron James the best player to ever play the game.
Thomas believes the stats and total body of work give the nod to LeBron.
“LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played,” Thomas said.
Thomas said that the eye test and his "body of work in terms of data and statistics" support his argument.
Of course, it's not ridiculous to think that LeBron is the best player to ever play the game.
However, when the opinion comes from Isiah, who has a very well known feud with Michael Jordan, you should take it with a grain of salt.