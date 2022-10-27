Isiah Thomas Names His Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 30: Former Detroit Piston Isiah Thomas talks to the crowd during a celebration of the 1989 and 1990 World Championship Detroit Pistons at halftime during a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Isiah Thomas' hating on Michael Jordan continues.

The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard has named LeBron James the best player to ever play the game.

Thomas believes the stats and total body of work give the nod to LeBron.

“LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played,” Thomas said.

Thomas said that the eye test and his "body of work in terms of data and statistics" support his argument.

Of course, it's not ridiculous to think that LeBron is the best player to ever play the game.

However, when the opinion comes from Isiah, who has a very well known feud with Michael Jordan, you should take it with a grain of salt.