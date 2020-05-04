J.J. Watt Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On ‘The Last Dance’

Pretty much everybody who likes sports is watching “The Last Dance” these days. Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt has definitely been tuning in.

Watt tuned into last night’s back-to-back episodes, the fifth and sixth in the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls. There are still two weeks and four episodes left, but that might not be enough for many people.

It certainly isn’t going to be enough for Watt. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year made that clear on Twitter last night, shortly after Episode 6 ended.

“10 episodes isn’t gonna be enough.#TheLastDance,” Watt tweeted.

10 episodes isn’t gonna be enough.#TheLastDance — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 4, 2020

We couldn’t agree more. ESPN’s decision to limit each Sunday showing to two episodes has been a wise one; it leaves the viewer wanting more each week.

However, eventually there will be no more left to give. We’re not sure how we’re going to be able to process that time when it comes, especially because live sports will not be back at that point.

Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Last Dance” are coming up Sunday night starting at 9 p.m. ET.