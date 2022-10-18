Look: NBA Star Has 2-Word Message For Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident at a Moscow airport. Since this Tuesday happens to be her 32nd birthday, there are a lot of people voicing their support for her.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant posted the following message on Griner's birthday: "Free BG."

Billie Jean King, Breanna Stewart and other key figures in the sports world have taken their thoughts about Griner's situation to Twitter.

Griner's lawyers recently issued a message to the public on her behalf.

"Thank you everyone fighting so hard to get me home," Griner said in a statement. "All the support and love are definitely helping me."

Griner has an appeal hearing set for next week. She's currently serving a nine-year sentence in Russian prison.

The United States reportedly made a "substantial offer" to Russia regarding a prisoner swap involving Griner. Those talks haven't materialized though.