Look: NBA Star Has 2-Word Message For Brittney Griner
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident at a Moscow airport. Since this Tuesday happens to be her 32nd birthday, there are a lot of people voicing their support for her.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant posted the following message on Griner's birthday: "Free BG."
Billie Jean King, Breanna Stewart and other key figures in the sports world have taken their thoughts about Griner's situation to Twitter.
Griner's lawyers recently issued a message to the public on her behalf.
"Thank you everyone fighting so hard to get me home," Griner said in a statement. "All the support and love are definitely helping me."
Griner has an appeal hearing set for next week. She's currently serving a nine-year sentence in Russian prison.
The United States reportedly made a "substantial offer" to Russia regarding a prisoner swap involving Griner. Those talks haven't materialized though.