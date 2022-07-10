Ja Morant Makes His Opinion On Michael Jordan Very Clear

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 13: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies stands on the court during the fourth quarter of a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on November 13, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans Pelicans won the game 112 - 101. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ja Morant won't back down from anyone.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, the Memphis Grizzlies star expressed admiration for Michael Jordan. He said he wished he could have played against the former legend because of what he's heard about Jordan's killer mentality.

When Rooks joked that, "This time you're not saying, 'I would have cooked him,'" Morant quickly took her up on the opportunity.

"I would have cooked him too," Morant said of Jordan. "Nobody got more confidence than 12."

The 22-year-old then confirmed Rooks' assertion that it's "what you're supposed to say." He then added he'll take on the best at any sport before challenging Lionel Messi to a one-on-one faceoff with Morant at goalie.

Morant clearly isn't afraid of a challenge. Perhaps that mindset helped him register 27.4 points per game in his third NBA season.

The young guard acknowledged Jordan's greatness, but that wouldn't stop him from taking on the six-time NBA champion. He'll apply that outlook to chasing the game's current greats as the Grizzlies look to take another step toward title contender next season.