Jalen Green, Potential No. 1 Pick In ’21, Announces Groundbreaking Decision

Recruit Jalen Green skies for a dunk at the SLAM Summer Classic in New York.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 18: Jalen Green #14 of Team Zion dunks prior to the game against Team Jimma during the SLAM Summer Classic 2019 at Dyckman Park on August 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jalen Green’s highly anticipated decision has resulted in a surprising twist. The elite ball player is bypassing college and heading straight to the G-League.

The No. 3 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle was considering Auburn and Memphis for his collegiate decision. But as is becoming common these days, Green is opting to head straight to the next level rather than spending a year in the collegiate system.

The G-League is emphasizing its new NBA pathway program, which provides elite high school prospects the opportunity to develop their game for one year prior to entering the NBA Draft. The program also pays elite prospects significant money – a major persuading point to lure prospects to the program.

Green will develop his game in the newly focused G-League next season before entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

Green is the G-League’s first bit “commit.” He could be the player that paves the way for other prospects to join the program.

The five-star recruit will reportedly get a salary in the $500K range and he’ll headline a new G-League team in Southern California.

Of course, this could significantly hurt the college game. Green was expected to be one of the stars of next season. But until the NCAA finds a way to pay players, this is going to become common.

It’ll be interesting to see which other prospects join Green in the newly focused G-League.

