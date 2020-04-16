Jalen Green’s highly anticipated decision has resulted in a surprising twist. The elite ball player is bypassing college and heading straight to the G-League.

The No. 3 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle was considering Auburn and Memphis for his collegiate decision. But as is becoming common these days, Green is opting to head straight to the next level rather than spending a year in the collegiate system.

The G-League is emphasizing its new NBA pathway program, which provides elite high school prospects the opportunity to develop their game for one year prior to entering the NBA Draft. The program also pays elite prospects significant money – a major persuading point to lure prospects to the program.

Green will develop his game in the newly focused G-League next season before entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jalen Green, potential No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA draft, says he is bypassing college and signing in the NBA G League. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2020

Green is the G-League’s first bit “commit.” He could be the player that paves the way for other prospects to join the program.

The five-star recruit will reportedly get a salary in the $500K range and he’ll headline a new G-League team in Southern California.

Reporting w/ @Draftexpress: Jalen Green is making the leap to a reshaped NBA professional pathway program, a G-League initiative that’ll pay elite prospects $500K-plus and provide a one-year development program outside of minor-league’s traditional team structure. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2020

Of course, this could significantly hurt the college game. Green was expected to be one of the stars of next season. But until the NCAA finds a way to pay players, this is going to become common.

It’ll be interesting to see which other prospects join Green in the newly focused G-League.