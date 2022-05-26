Jalen Rose Admits Mistake With His Vote: NBA World Reacts

MIAMI, FL - MAY 19: ESPN Analyst, Jalen Rose looks on and smiles before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

Jalen Rose is trending on social media Wednesday night for a voting mistake.

The NBA released its 2021-22 All-NBA selections earlier this week. While Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was not an All-NBA selection, he did receive one third-team vote.

Jalen Rose has been identified as the person who voted for Irving for third-team. Irving missed roughly 75 percent of the season as he was unvaccinated.

The former NBA guard turned ESPN analyst admitted he made a mistake.

Stephen A. Smith was infuriated with Rose's vote for Irving. Most of the NBA world was on Smith's side.

"If he ever was, Jalen Rose can never be called an "NBA expert" ever again," one fan tweeted.

"People like him cost other deserving players MILLIONS," one fan added.

"Giving a guy who played 29 games your all-nba vote is pure negligence," one fan added on Twitter.

Rose is one of several people who vote for the All-NBA selections. Hopefully he'll take more time with his picks next year.