Jalen Rose Has Suggestion: Sports World Reacts

MIAMI, FL - MAY 19: ESPN Analyst, Jalen Rose looks on and smiles before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

Jalen Rose wants people to stop using the term Mount Rushmore to discuss sports greatness.

Mount Rushmore is often used to rank the four best players in a sport's history. However, Rose thinks it's offensive.

"Can we retire using ‘Mount Rushmore?' That should be offensive to all of us, especially Native Americans, Indigenous people who were the first people here before Christopher Columbus," Rose said in a video he tweeted. "That land was stolen from them when it was discovered that it contained gold. "And 25 years later, to add insult to injury, four American presidents were put on what we call Mount Rushmore on the top of the dead bodies that is buried right underneath. So, I call for you and for myself — I'm owning this, too — let's stop using the term ‘Mount Rushmore' when we're talking about our favorite rappers, talking about our favorite movies, talking about our favorite players."

Sports fans have taken to social media to react.

"As a Native American myself, I never heard my dad or Grandparents, aunts, uncles, great aunts & uncles, or any other relative ever have a problem with the teams you mentioned. So basically you as a non-Native American can shut up about it, fight your own battles of victimhood," one fan wrote.

"Jalen Rose said “Mount Rushmore” was racist and the racists got mad," another fan added.

"Jalen Rose has gone so woke that he now wants to cancel Mount Rushmore. Yes, he's trying to cancel a monument honoring great American Presidents," another fan added.

Where do you stand on the issue?