Jalen Rose Reveals What He Saw Kobe Do After Scoring 81 Points

The NBA bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida is proving us with some serious entertainment both on and off the court.

On the court, the Nuggets beat the Jazz in a highly-competitive opening round playoff game. Utah star Donovan Mitchell scored 57 points in the loss.

Following the contest, Denver star Jamal Murray revealed that he had just came across Mitchell in the bubble. It was a pretty funny scene.

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose addressed the moment at halftime of the Celtics-Sixers game. He recalled what happened after Kobe Bryant scored 81 points on him in a 2006 game between the Lakers and the Raptors.

“I saw Kobe after he dropped 81 at a restaurant, and he ordered a martini with 81 olives … Rest in peace, legend,” Rose said.

No one needs 81 olives for anything, but when you score 81 points in an NBA game, it’s allowed.

“I saw Kobe after he dropped 81 at a restaurant, and he ordered a martini with 81 olives … Rest in peace, legend." @JalenRose reacts to Jamal Murray seeing Donovan Mitchell after he scored 57 against the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/pF7JhFSgHl — ESPN (@espn) August 18, 2020

The funny moment between Kobe and Jalen was also addressed on his TV pilot, Jalen vs. Everybody.

NBA fans will never forget Bryant’s epic 81-point game. The former Los Angeles Lakers star had one of the most-memorable performances in the history of the league on that Jan. 22, 2006 game.

The NBA’s 2020 playoffs will continue later on Tuesday afternoon.