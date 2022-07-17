Jason Terry Reportedly Joining NBA Coaching Staff: Fans React
Jason Terry is heading to the NBA - again.
The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is joining Will Hardy's staff with the Utah Jazz, according to a report.
Terry was previously coaching the G League's Grand Rapids Gold.
"The Utah Jazz are finalizing hiring NBA G League Grand Rapids head coach Jason Terry as an assistant coach on Will Hardy’s staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium," said NBA insider Shams Charania.
"Jason Terry, who previously coached the NBA G League's Grand Rapids Gold will now join Will Hardy's staff," wrote Jazz Nation.
"Nearly 20 years after almost joining the Jazz as a free agent, Jason Terry will be coming to Utah," said David J. Smith.
"Will Hardy coaching staff (as of right now) * Alex Jensen, Irv Roland, Bryan Bailey, Lamar Skeeter, Evan Bradds & Jason Terry * lead assistant coach job still open. candidates are being interviewed at this time. someone who is not currently with #UtahJazz," wrote JazzNationNews.
"19 years ago, Jason terry signed with the jazz as a free agent. Unfortunately, he was restricted and Atlanta matched," Ben said.
A huge step for Jason Terry's coaching career.
Hardy is building an impressive staff out in Salt Lake City.