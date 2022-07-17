Jason Terry Reportedly Joining NBA Coaching Staff: Fans React

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 09: Jason Terry #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after he made a 3-point shot late in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2011 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 9, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jason Terry is heading to the NBA - again.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is joining Will Hardy's staff with the Utah Jazz, according to a report.

Terry was previously coaching the G League's Grand Rapids Gold.

"The Utah Jazz are finalizing hiring NBA G League Grand Rapids head coach Jason Terry as an assistant coach on Will Hardy’s staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium," said NBA insider Shams Charania.

"Jason Terry, who previously coached the NBA G League's Grand Rapids Gold will now join Will Hardy's staff," wrote Jazz Nation.

"Nearly 20 years after almost joining the Jazz as a free agent, Jason Terry will be coming to Utah," said David J. Smith.

"Will Hardy coaching staff (as of right now) * Alex Jensen, Irv Roland, Bryan Bailey, Lamar Skeeter, Evan Bradds & Jason Terry * lead assistant coach job still open. candidates are being interviewed at this time. someone who is not currently with #UtahJazz," wrote JazzNationNews.

"19 years ago, Jason terry signed with the jazz as a free agent. Unfortunately, he was restricted and Atlanta matched," Ben said.

A huge step for Jason Terry's coaching career.

Hardy is building an impressive staff out in Salt Lake City.