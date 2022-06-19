Jason Williams Back In Sacramento: NBA World Reacts

25 Jan 2001: Jason Williams #55 of the Sacramento Kings waits on the court during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the ARCO Arena in Sacramento, California. The Spurs defeated the Kings 97-91. (Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport)

Few NBA point guards played with more style than former Sacramento Kings star Jason Williams.

Williams, a.k.a. White Chocolate, was back in Sacramento this weekend.

The legendary NBA point guard even pulled off one of his iconic "elbow" passes.

NBA fans loved Williams - and the elbow pass.

"The amount of times I tried to do pass growing up playing ball... Jason Williams is a legend," one fan tweeted.

"The young dude knows basketball for sure," another fan admitted.

"The only positive thing I’ve seen about the kings in 5 + years," one fan joked.

And now we're all about to go down a YouTube rabbit hole of Jason Williams passing highlights...