Jay Bilas Ranks The 5 Greatest NBA Teams Of All-Time

Tonight marks final two episodes of ESPN’s The Last Dance. Analysts have been posting their greatest players and teams on social media in response.

The latest big analyst to enter the “greatest NBA teams” discussion is Jay Bilas. ESPN’s college basketball commentator released his final five today.

Unsurprisingly, he has Michael Jordan and the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls first on his list. Considering that the team went 72-10 in the regular season and then 15-3 in the playoffs en route to an NBA title, it’s impossible to argue. But from there, things get very interesting.

Coming in second are the Larry Bird-led 1985-86 Boston Celtics, followed by Magic Johnson’s Lakers from the 1986-87 season. In fourth he has the 1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers (though the graphic accidentally wrote 1992-93), led by Moses Malone and company.

Finally, Bilas has the 1972-73 Los Angeles Lakers from Wilt Chamberlain’s sendoff year.

Everybody is weighing in…including me. pic.twitter.com/R2ZbGxdQGC — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) May 17, 2020

One of the biggest complaints about Bilas’ list is the absence of the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors that won 73 games and made it to the NBA Finals.

But it seems pretty clear that he was reserving his list for teams that won NBA titles.

Where's that team that won 73 regular season games? — BC (@BC9026) May 17, 2020

Bilas also left out the 2016-17 Warriors team that went 67-15 with only one playoff loss. There are bound to be other legendary teams that feel snubbed as well.

Do you agree with Jay Bilas’ list of the greatest NBA teams? Who do you think is missing or ranked too high?