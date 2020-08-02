Jay Williams Reacts To Charles Barkley’s National Anthem Comment

ESPN analyst Jay Williams has reacted to Charles Barkley’s comment on players kneeling (or not kneeling) for the national anthem before games.

Barkley said on TNT on Thursday night that it’s still OK to stand for the national anthem. He said that while most players and coaches are kneeling for the anthem, it doesn’t make you a bad person to stand for it.

“The thing is, the national anthem means different things to different people,” Barkley said. “I’m glad these guys are all unified, but if people don’t kneel, they’re not a bad person. I want to make that perfectly clear.”

He added: “I’m glad they had unity, but if we have a guy that doesn’t want to kneel or the anthem means something to him, he should not be vilified.”

Charles Barkley on anthem kneeling "If people don't kneel they're not a bad person" pic.twitter.com/qeZfjHTUZ4 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 30, 2020

ESPN analyst Jay Williams responded to Barkley’s message on Twitter. He very much agrees with him.

“I firmly stand by what Charles Barkley just said.. if you choose not to kneel for the national anthem, you are NOT a bad person and you should NOT get vilified,” Williams said on Twitter on Thursday night.

I firmly stand by what Charles Barkley just said.. if you choose not to kneel for the national anthem, you are NOT a bad person and you should NOT get vilified. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) July 30, 2020

The NBA returned to action on Thursday night. Games are set to continue from the bubble at Disney. World in Orlando, Florida later today.