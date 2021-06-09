Just 24 hours ago on Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with what he said about Kevin Durant.

“We had Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant,” Williams said. “I said ‘You know what? If Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant had a baby, the similarities, physicality wise, would be like Giannis.’ I go to the holiday part, Kevin Durant comes up to me and says ‘Yo, don’t you ever compare me to Giannis.'”

Well, Durant didn’t take kindly to that story. “This is a f***in lie,” Durant replied. “Jay Williams can NEVER speak for me, ever…”

Of course, Durant’s comments sparked a massive debate on social media. Fans said either Williams lied about the story or he told the world about a private conversation – which some said was a bad look either way.

Williams, though, isn’t sweating it.

On his radio show this morning, Williams said he stands by his story.

“I stand by my story”@RealJayWilliams responds to Kevin Durant disputing the story he told on yesterday’s show pic.twitter.com/RCXq0wOv3C — Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) June 9, 2021

“I stand by my story,” Williams said. “I was probably wrong for sharing a personal story, but that’s what we do we share personal stories. But yesterday I sat there, I’m not going back and forth on social media. I was with my family all day staying positive, it’s all good. It was meant as a compliment, there are levels to this.”

He went on to say he has nothing but love for Durant and hopes he wins a championship.