Jayson Tatum Reacts To Death Of Legendary Celtics Star

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is paying tribute to legendary big man Bill Russell.

Russell, the greatest player in Celtics history, and one of the best NBA players ever, died at the age of 88 years old on Sunday morning.

The 11-time NBA champion passed away peacefully with his wife by his side.

Tatum took to social media on Sunday afternoon.

"Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend," he wrote on social media.

Our thoughts are with Bill Russell's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May the legendary NBA big man rest in peace.