Jazz Insider Expects 1 Team To 'Quickly' Put Together Package For Donovan Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz grabs a rebound during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Let the Donovan Mitchell rumors begin.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski opened the floodgates by reporting that the Utah Jazz "are showing a willingness to listen" to trade offers for their star player. One team often linked to the 25-year-old is expected to pursue a deal.

According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, the New York Knicks will likely "quickly" assemble a package for Mitchell.

While the Jazz have a "sky high" asking price, the Knicks may have the pieces to sway them.

Acquiring Mitchell may require New York to give up RJ Barrett, who averaged a career-high 20.0 points per game during his third season. The Knicks also have seven first-round picks in the next three drafts.

However, Jones added that the Jazz are "currently not close" to trading Mitchell, and they'll keep him if nobody meets their high demands.

The Knicks finally appeared ready to overturn years of futility after reaching the postseason in 2020-21. Then they backslid to a 37-45 record last season.

Although the Knicks signed point guard Jalen Brunson and brought back big man Mitchell Robinson, they're likely not yet ready to make serious noise in the Eastern Conference. Depending on how much they'd sacrifice in a potential deal, landing Mitchell could bring them closer to contention.

For Utah, trading Mitchell would signify a complete teardown after sending center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package of five players and five picks.

Mitchell also grew up in New York and is represented by Creative Artists Agency, formerly ran by Knicks president Leon Rose. He could ignite a major spark back into Madison Square Garden.