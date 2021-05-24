Jeremy Lin Announces Decision On His Basketball Future

Longtime NBA guard Jeremy Lin is at a bit of a career crossroads heading into the offseason.

Lin last played in the NBA in 2019 before spending the 2019-20 season playing over in China. This year, he played with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League, but did not earn a callup to the NBA despite performing well.

Recently, Lin posted a cryptic message on social media which read like something of a retirement announcement. However, the 32-year-old later said it was really just him passing the torch on to the next generation after coming to terms with the fact his NBA days may be over.

“It wasn’t my official retirement, but it was definitely something where I’m kind of realizing that there’s not much else I can do to prove that I belong in the NBA,” Lin said. “Every challenge that I’ve been given, every ask of me I’ve done and I’ve performed well, so for me, it’s kind of realizing, hey, it doesn’t really matter what I do.”

On Monday, New York Times insider Marc Stein tweeted that Lin informed him he does intend to continue playing, but is weighing his options for next season.

Regarding his playing career, Jeremy Lin tells @NYTSports he indeed plans to keep playing and is preparing for next season and evaluating his options. Lin, 32, made a comeback this season in the @nbagleague and was the only player among its top 11 scorers not to get an NBA look. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 24, 2021

In nine G League games this season, Lin averaged 19.8 points and 6.4 assists per contest. In his last NBA action, Lin averaged 9.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 74 games with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors in 2018-19.

For his career in the NBA, Lin has averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists per appearance.