Jeremy Lin Documentary Is Coming: NBA World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 19: Jeremy Lin #17 of the New York Knicks reacts after shooting a three pointer against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on February 19, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

HBO teased the upcoming release of a documentary focused on Jeremy Lin's unforgettable 2012 run with the New York Knicks.

On Tuesday, HBO unveiled a trailer for 38 at the Garden, which streams on HBO Max on Oct. 11. The film examines the point guard's improbable rise from the bench to the center of the NBA world.

At the height of his surge, Lin dropped 38 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in front of a frenzied home crowd on Feb. 10. He averaged 20.9 points and 8.4 assists per game that month.

Fans expressed excitement to revisit Linsanity once the documentary is released. Many Knicks supporters remember his run as one of the fondest moments of their fandom.

Shown at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in June, 38 at the Garden explores the impact Lin's rapid rise had on the Asian American community.

The film, directed by Frank Chi, includes interviews with former Knicks teammates Tyson Chandler and Iman Shumpert as well as comedian Hasan Minjah and journalist Lisa Ling.

It should be an interesting watch once added to HBO Max in three weeks.