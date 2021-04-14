Jeremy Lin Sends Clear Message To Prospective NBA Teams

NBA veteran Jeremy Lin last played in the league in 2019, suiting up for the champion Toronto Raptors. He played in China in 2019-20, but is now attempting to break back into the NBA, suiting up for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G-League.

As injuries pile up around the league, most of the players of Lin’s caliber in the G-League have gotten their shots at the next level. The Indiana Pacers recently signed former Syracuse standout Oshae Brissett to a second 10-day contract. That leaves Lin as the only player among the G-League’s top 11 scorers this year without an NBA appearance in 2020-21.

Through nine games, Lin is averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. He is also shooting over 42-percent from three-point range on the year.

He has much higher sights however, and made himself clear in response to a tweet by Marc Stein of The New York Times. “Just need an opportunity… #beenready.”

Jeremy Lin averaged seven points per game for the Raptors in 2018-19, but took a backseat in the playoffs, where he scored nine total points in eight appearances. It was the first season that he was held to under 10 points per game since his rookie season in 2010-11.

He has since acknowledged that his 2017 patellar tendon injury impacted him during his year with the Raptors. After the year in Beijing, where he averaged over 22 points per game, and a successful stint in the G-League, Lin believes he’s ready for his return to the top level of play in the sport.

