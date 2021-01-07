Jeremy Lin Reportedly Makes Decision On Basketball Future

Linsanity is back! Well, sort of. Jeremy Lin is heading to the NBA’s G League.

Lin hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019, when he spent the latter half of the season with the champion Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-3 guard played sparingly during the 2019 postseason and wound up in free agency during the off-season.

Lin played in the Chinese CBA during the 2019-20 season. He scored 22.3 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Beijing Ducks.

After spending just one year in the Chinese CBA, Lin is heading back to the NBA. The Beijing Ducks star is signing with the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate, Santa Cruz, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Guard Jeremy Lin will sign a deal in the NBA G League and play with the Golden State Warriors’ affiliate, Santa Cruz, as he pursues his NBA return, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2021

At 32-years-old, Jeremy Lin will be one of the most-experience players in the G League. He’s played nine seasons in the NBA, including stops with the Warriors, Knicks, Rockets, Lakers, Hornets, Nets, Hawks and Raptors.

Lin grew to fame during his time with the New York Knicks in the 2011-2012 season. His 38-point game against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012 is still one of Knicks fans’ favorite memory of the past decade.

Lin also made an impact for the Nets in the 2017-18 season when he averaged 18 points per game.

There’s no doubt Linsanity will be one of the most-followed storylines when the G League returns. We’ll see if Lin is able to impress the Warriors enough to earn a roster spot.