Jimmy Butler Reacts To The James Harden Trade Rumors

James Harden making a funny face.HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 21: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets celebrates after a basket during their game against the Toronto Raptors at the Toyota Center on February 21, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday, a report suggested the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat spoke about a trade centering around James Harden.

The report comes as the Rockets are still waiting for Harden to step on the practice court for the first time. Over the past two weeks, reports of a potential trade have been growing louder – and more frequent.

The latest rumors suggest Harden wants to be traded to either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Heat. Well, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler heard about those rumors and addressed them on Thursday afternoon.

“There’s a lot of stuff always in the media,” Butler said about thee Harden rumors. “I think that he’s a hell of player. I like the group we have. To tell you the truth, I just want the guy to be happy. That’s what life is about. That’s what the game is about.”

Miami made a surprising run to the NBA final during the 2019-20 season. The Heat entered the NBA bubble as a long shot to win the Eastern Conference, but Butler and a young team took the league by storm.

If Miami were to add James Harden to the roster, the Heat might be closer to taking down a LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers team.

Miami forced a six-game series against the Lakers in October, but fell just short. Would Harden give Miami the advantage?


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.