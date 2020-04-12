JJ Redick Has Blunt Reaction To ESPN’s HORSE Competition

ESPN and sports networks everywhere are trying new things to help us pass the time. But not all of them are going to be a hit – such as ESPN’s HORSE competition on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Pelicans guard JJ Redick gave his thoughts on the ongoing tournament between Trae Young and Chauncey Billups. Suffice it to say, he was not impressed.

“H-O-R-S-E could not be worse,” Redick wrote. “I gave it 5 min. Hard pass.”

The competition certainly has been a little rough on the eyes. Between the streaming quality, the unimpressive moves and just the overall pace, fans on Twitter are rapidly turning against ESPN’s HORSE competition.

H-O-R-S-E could not be worse. I gave it 5 min. Hard pass. — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) April 12, 2020

Suffice it to say, ESPN may have to go back to the drawing board for their next bit of NBA entertainment.

But hey, when you bring in new forms of entertainment there’s bound to be some misses with the hits.

WWE showed at WrestleMania 36 last weekend that they can get fans to tune in to new types of cinematic, pre-recorded matches – and received some critical acclaim for it.

Meanwhile, UFC is believed to have plans in the work to put on an upcoming event at a private island.

There’s plenty of time for ESPN and the other networks to come up with new ideas.

And with no lives sports on the horizon, time is something all of us have.