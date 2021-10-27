JJ Redick Has Landed A New Job Following His Retirement

Earlier this offseason, former NBA star JJ Redick announced his retirement from the league.

“Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball,” Redick said. “Thank you to everyone who was a part of my journey and career. I started playing basketball 30 years ago in my backyard on an uneven patch of dirt, gravel, and grass. It was on that court that my dreams began to form.”

He was a first-round pick of the Orlando Magic in 2006. Redick finished his NBA career averaging 12.8 points per game on 41.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Redick won’t be away from the game for long, though. On Wednesday afternoon, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed Redick will become the newest NBA analyst for ESPN.

“JJ Redick will be an analyst for ESPN,” Marchand reported on Wednesday afternoon. “He will mostly do studio.”

This is hardly a surprise to those who have followed Redick during his career. He’s not only one of the most cerebral players the game has seen, but also has already established himself in the media landscape with a podcast.

It’s unclear when he’ll start with the Worldwide Leader, but he’ll likely play a major role moving forward. ESPN’s NBA coverage has been in flux entering the season so Redick should be able to carve out a solid role.