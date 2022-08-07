Joe Rogan Makes His Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Joe Rogan enters the octagon during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Rogan has become the latest media personality to weigh in on the Brittney Griner situation.

The WNBA star was recently found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling in Russia.

Rogan, who hosts a popular podcast and covers the UFC, has weighed in on the conversation surrounding Griner.

“People are freaking about this, right. Russia needs to let her go. We have people in America right locked up for marijuana and they’ve been locked up for f**king years! For years and years and years, and there’s not one. There’s thousands of them. So, what they’re not good at throwing a f**king ball into a net? Is that what it is? They’re not good at that one thing we like to watch? So, those f**king people don’t get let out,” Rogan said during a rant to comedian Andrew Schulz.

Whataboutism isn't always the best way of arguing your point, though.

It's possible to both want Griner to come home and call for change in the United States penal system.