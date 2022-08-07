Joe Rogan Sounds Off On Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Brittney Griner is in Russian custody, as she was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.

The WNBA star has been in Russia for several months, following her arrest at the airport.

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan is sounding off on the discussions surrounding Griner.

“People are freaking about this, right. Russia needs to let her go. We have people in America right locked up for marijuana and they’ve been locked up for f**king years! For years and years and years, and there’s not one. There’s thousands of them. So, what they’re not good at throwing a f**king ball into a net? Is that what it is? They’re not good at that one thing we like to watch? So, those f**king people don’t get let out,” Rogan said during a rant to comedian Andrew Schulz.

Fans don't necessarily buy it, though.

"It’s crazy to me that ppl can’t fathom that both Brittney Griner and the non-violent offenders in the US both shouldn’t be doing that much time. It’s not an either or," one fan wrote.

"If you are upset about Brittney Then get upset about the 40k people locked up here for weed ! Get your damn prospectives right," another fan added.

"So those people should be freed too. And also, prison in the US - a little different," one fan added.

Where do you stand on the issue?