John Wall Is Trending For His Salary Next Season

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets sits on the bench during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

John Wall last played in an NBA game on April 23, 2021. The five-time All-Star didn't see the floor this season for Houston.

In total, due to injuries and the Rockets tanking, Wall has missed two entire seasons in the last three. He's appeared in only 113 games since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Despite this inactivity, Wall is still cashing serious checks. The former No. 1 overall pick has a whopping $47.4 million player option for 2022-23.

That puts Wall among the five highest-paid players in the league for next season, as of now, alongside Stephen Curry, James Harden, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

When NBA fans saw a graphic today including Wall with those names and those salaries, many couldn't help but tip their cap to the point guard and his agent.

Wall turns 32 in September, and reportedly still wants to play, though finding a fit for him will be tough considering his salary.

Interestingly, Bleacher Report recently proposed a trade idea involving a Wall-for-Westbrook and picks swap, which could work financially and if both the Lakers and Rockets are ready to move on from both of these expensive veterans.