John Wall Predicts How Many Points Michael Jordan Would Average Today

Michael Jordan launched his NBA career in the 1980s, peaked in the 1990s and played his last game in 2003. The league evolved tremendously from the time he entered to when he finally actually hung up his sneakers.

Throughout his career, Jordan got buckets. He scored through the air, he scored in the mid-range, he scored in the post. He didn’t really shoot three-pointers, but he proved if he absolutely had to, he could do that too.

It is a common hypothetical to wonder how much MJ would average in today’s pace-and-space era. Washington Wizards guard John Wall thinks the number would be above 40 points per game.

In an interview with 247Sports’ Evan Daniels, Wall discussed “The Last Dance” and referred to Jordan as the “G-O-A-T.” After detailing how impressive His Airness’ scoring totals were in an era with limited spacing and more allowed physicality, Wall gave a figure for how much MJ would average today.

“Man, Jordan averaging 45 with whatever else he wants,” Wall said. “You can’t touch nobody. You can’t handcheck.”

Forty-five a game seems incredibly high–after all, no one is getting that these days. Jordan’s high in a season was 37.1 in 1986-87, which he followed up by scoring 35.0 the following year.

“You’re telling me a guy got through all that, what would he do in this era?” Wall said, referring to team’s ability to handcheck and beat Jordan up as he drove.

Again, 45 is an extremely high number, but we agree with Wall’s overall premise. If you put prime Jordan in today’s game, he’s doing what he always did: get buckets.