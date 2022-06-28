John Wall Reportedly Signing With Clippers: NBA World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 30: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on January 30, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It didn't take John Wall long to prepare his next move.

On Monday evening, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Houston Rockets will buy out the point guard's contract, making him a free agent. Although he can't technically begin negotiating with teams until July 1, Wall reportedly has one lined up.

Per Haynes and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wall plans on joining the Los Angeles Clippers after he clears waivers.

Basketball fans are excited to see Wall return to action after sitting out the entire 2021-22 season. Joining forces with Paul George and a returning Kawhi Leonard makes the Clippers an intriguing contender if they can stay on the court.

Last year, the Clippers went 42-40 despite an ACL tear sidelining Leonard all year and George playing just 30 games. Wall could interfere with a deep roster's chemistry, but acquiring a five-time All-Star on a mid-level exemption is a high-upside gambit.

Wall, who also missed the entire 2019-20 season, has played 113 games over the last five seasons. Yet he averaged 20.6 points per game for the Rockets in 2021-22.

It'll be exciting to see Wall back next season.